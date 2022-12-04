Posted: December 4, 2022 Categories: Videos Historical Documents Prove Bolsheviks were Jews Commando December 3rd, 2022 Jews exposed Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “Historical Documents Prove Bolsheviks were Jews”
Thanks, Deon.
Is this our moment, or what?
.
Yep these people have killed over100 millions who knowns the true numbers.
And then there is the coming Noahide…unless we put a stop to it, whether we are Christian or not!
The audiobook, “Gulag Archipelago” by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn has not been scrubbed from the internet yet. It is approx. 11 hours in duration. By the time you get to the 5th hour, you are saturated in every unfathomable evil, sadistic, vile, tyrannical trick these “don’t even bother trying to separate the pepper from the flyshit scumbaggery” they are. Making it even worse, I saw Netanyahu on tv today. Their anti-anti-semitism campaign is ramping up again, as though everyone thinks their BS actually tastes good.