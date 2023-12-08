Horrendous Mega-C**t Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz vs. Free Speech

By TDB – Zerohedge

If we know by now one single fact about Rep. Debbie from Miami, it’s that nothing on God’s Green Earth dampens up her menopausal twat quite like censoring for the state.

To that end, the lady harbors particular fixation/hatred for journalist Matt Taibbi, whom she has previously sparred with in Congress over the so-called Twitter Files released by Elon Musk following his takeover that, as Taibbi and others reported, exposed behind-the-scenes government censorship laundered through Twitter,

The key takeaway of this reporting was that, when Twitter censors at the behest of/in collusion with the state, it doesn’t matter that Twitter (or Google, or Meta) is ostensibly a “private sector actor”; it’s a violation of the First Amendment regardless, not to mention the underlying principle of free speech in general that informed the First Amendment.

Related: Judge in RFK Jr. vs. YouTube Lawsuit Claims YouTube ‘Not a State Actor’

Her unique hatred for Taibbi was on display yet again in a recent Congressional hearing intended to brow-beat journalists for doing journalism and to pressure social media corporations to censor harder for the government.

Here is a portion of her comments to Taibbi:

“Nowhere is hatred more evident than on social media. Since the October 7th attack, antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate speech has exploded online. In just one month after the attack, the hashtag #HitlerWasRight appeared in over 46,000 posts. But the rhetoric isn’t limited to hate speech and death threats. Jewish conspiracy theories and disinformation continually find safe harbor on social media platforms. Even the racist and antisemitic “Great Replacement Theory” was recently amplified on Twitter/X by none other than its owner, Elon Musk, and the right-wing darling Tucker Carlson.”

Let’s run down some items Debbie mentioned that absolutely are protected by the First Amendment and should never be prohibited in the public discourse in anything that could plausibly be considered a free society:

· “Antisemitic” “hate speech” (whatever that means)

· “Anti-Muslim” “hate speech” (also meaningless)

· #HitlerWasRight hashtags

· “Jewish conspiracy theories”

· “Disinformation” (if disinformation was uniformly outlawed instead of simply used as a cudgel to silence dissident speech, almost everything the government has ever said about anything would be banned and their social media accounts suspended)

· The “Great Replacement Theory” (also known as the “Great Replacement Fact”; ask any Irishman on the streets of Dublin in a country where almost a fifth of the population is now foreign-born and little girls get knifed by deranged “refugees”)

Some basic rules of thumb regarding free expression that others came up with long before me are apropos:

· “Hate speech” does not have any objective meaning and designating speech as “hate speech” is always a tool of censors to silence their political opponents

· Censors have never and will never be on the right side of history. They are the enemy of the people. There are no exceptions to this rule.

· The answer to bad speech is always more speech.

· “If you want to know who rules over you, look at who you are not allowed to criticize.” -sometimes attributed to Voltaire, sometimes to George Orwell, sometimes to others; it doesn’t matter who said it because it’s true.

· If you ever find yourself in agreement with horrendous mega-cunt Debbie Wasserman-Shultz on literally anything related to speech, call a priest for a full-service exorcism. Satan’s mistress has compromised your soul.