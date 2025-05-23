HORROR: Trans-identifying male pedophile housed in Minnesota women’s prison hoarded bottles of semen to impregnate inmates: whistleblower

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A trans-identified male pedophile who was incarcerated at a women’s prison in Minnesota allegedly hoarded bottles of semen with the intention of impregnating female inmates, according to a whistleblower at the correctional facility who disclosed the matter to Alpha News.

Sean Windingland, 35, a biological male, was placed in the Shakopee women’s prison due to a Minnesota state law enacted in 2023 that allows inmates to be housed in correctional facilities based on their gender identity instead of their birth sex. Windingland has been serving a 36-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting two relatives, aged 6, and sharing the footage online, the Daily Mail reported. He has since been removed from the facility and transferred back to the men’s Stillwater prison.

Jamie Ali, who is currently incarcerated at Shakopee, detailed the allegations against Windingland to Alpha News, expressing fury that the state allowed a convicted pedophile to be housed with women.

“Upon them searching his room, they found bottles filled with semen. He was storing it to, I guess, get IPs (Imprisoned Persons) pregnant…or to give to them so they could then therefore try to impregnate their self,” Ali alleged. She went on to explain that Ali had been charged with “molesting his six-year-old twin daughters” and questioned why someone like him was ever approved for a transfer. “How in the hell would that have been appropriate to put him in an all-women’s prison?” she said, adding, “Somebody make it make sense.”

Ali, who claimed she was a rape survivor, said she has begun to isolate from the general population due to trans-identifying male inmates being placed in the facility. “There’s been many nights that I don’t go to meals. I stay in my room,” she told the publication.

She mentioned another trans-identifying male inmate, Bradley Sirvio, who was among the first to transfer to the facility that she regularly encounters. Sirvio, who now goes by the name Aurora, has been serving a life sentence for murder. “He is faced in a living unit across from me, so I see him a lot,” Ali said. She claimed that Sirvio has described sexually graphic exchanges with female inmates.

Ali said the 2023 law has resulted in severe anxiety and plans to file a lawsuit when she is released from custody. She has been living in constant fear. “As soon as I get on the other side of the fence- whether released through the charge being dropped off or work release – I’m going to throw up, literally throw up, and then start sobbing and then find an attorney to represent me,” Ali told Alpha News.

This is one of many whistleblower testimonies over the past several years, where female prisoners are speaking out against being forced to live with biological men. A lawsuit was filed late last year against the Washington State Department of Corrections for similar matters to the concerns expressed by Ali. In this case, a female prisoner was forced to share a cell with a 6-foot-4 convicted male pedophile.