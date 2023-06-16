House GOP wants to know where $10 million on Joe Biden’s 2017 tax return came from, FBI source says Burisma exec was ‘coerced’ into paying that amount in bribes to family by Hannah Nightingale

Just weeks before the 2020 election, USA Today released a fact check stating that Biden’s around $16 million jump in total income between 2016 and 2017 was from speaking and book deals, with more than $10 million coming from Biden’s memoir Promise Me, Dad, and $3 million coming from Jill Biden’s book Where the Light Enters.

The Federalist noted in 2022 that a source link provided with the $10 million figure leads to Biden’s campaign website with financial disclosure links leading only to their individual returns, not to S-corporation returns.

Sen. Ron Johnson, who co-authored the 2020 Senate report on the Bidens, told Breitbart that Biden should openly disclose the source of the revenue, stating “Biden should disclose and every member of the press ought to hound him until he does.”

Rep. Eli Crane told the outlet that in light of the bribery allegations, Biden should reveal the source of the money.

“The fact that there are credible claims signaling that a foreign national bribed the President of the United States with cash in exchange for influence over US policy decisions is appalling. The American people deserve to know who paid the Bidens and what exactly they were paid for,” he said.

“Now that we know there are recordings of conversations Joe Biden and his degenerate son had with a Burisma executive, it’s becoming more and more obvious how the indictment of President Trump is meant to be a distraction,” Crane added. “It would shock no one in this town if Joe Biden received millions of dollars from selling out the country in a bribery scheme and then hid that money in shady shell companies.”

An executive with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden sat, taking a monthly fee of $83,000, has claimed to have 17 recordings of conversations between himself and Hunter. He has said he held these as an “insurance policy.” This was revealed per an FBI paid informant.

Questions about the source of the $10 million figure come as individuals familiar with the investigation into the FBI’s handling of the FD-1023 form revealed that the Bidens allegedly “coerced” a foreign national to pay them that figure, according to the Federalist.

The Federalist said that the FD-1023 form revealed the confidential human source said the Bidens “coerced” Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky into paying the bribes.

In an FD-1023 form from June 30, 2020, the source summarized an earlier meeting with Zlochevsky, stating that within the 2015-2016 timeframe, after Trump had won the presidency, the source asked Zlochevsky if he was upset that Trump had won, to which the Burisma owner allegedly said he was dismayed.

Zlochevsky allegedly feared an investigation being launched that would reveal payments made to the Biden family, including $5 million to Hunter Biden, who sat on the company’s board, and $5 million to another member of the family.

The source said the Burisma owner claimed the Bidens had “coerced” him into paying the bribes.

“The CHS responded that he hoped Zlochevsky had taken precautions to protect himself. Zlochevsky then allegedly detailed the steps he had taken to avoid detection, stressing he had never paid the ‘Big Guy’ directly and that it would take some 10 years to unravel the various money trails,” the Federalist reported.

It was at this point that Zlochevsky mentioned the 17 audio recordings he had made of conversations with Hunter and Joe Biden, which he said were made as an “insurance policy.”

The demand to know the source of these funds comes as the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s business associate Devon Archer, who will appear before the committee on Friday.

“The Committee is investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions,” the letter from Chairman James Comer reads. “The Committee is considering legislative solutions to this problem. The Committee has identified Mr. Archer as possessing information relevant to its investigation and seeks your client’s testimony regarding these and other related topics.”

“Both information that the Committee has reviewed and public reporting indicates that Mr. Archer played a significant role in the Biden family’s business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia, and Ukraine. Additionally, while undertaking these ventures with the Biden family, [Mr. Archer] met with then-Vice President Biden on multiple occasions, including in the White House.”

