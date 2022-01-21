Radio personality Howard Stern said Wednesday on his Sirius XM show “The Howard Stern Show” that the unvaccinated who get infected with COVID-19 would be refused service from hospitals.
Stern said, “If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital. At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”
A caller said, “Send them home with a bottle of Robitussin.”
Stern said, “Right. They have been told you will die if you get the vaccine. Some of you will live, but most of you will die. They don’t trust our government. They think that there’s some conspiracy to turn them into a magnet or something like this. They think they are going to become magnetized if they take the vaccine.”
He continued, “I’ve taken this vaccine three times, and the worst side effect is for a day, I had a little bit of a headache.”
Stern added, “No one’s sitting there conspiring against you. Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you. There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it. Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get.”
Watch video here: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/19/howard-stern-hospitals-should-refuse-to-treat-unvaccinated-go-home-and-die/
5 thoughts on “Howard Stern: Hospitals Should Refuse to Treat Unvaccinated — ‘Go Home and Die’”
Who?
and oh ,..Fck whoever this dude girl thinks he is
Right
Fk whoever the slime is, and whoever listens to it!
If ever there was a celebrity I hated this guy is it. Even when he was peeking in popularity I felt this way. Never could watch him. There was a slime about him, around him, beyond a normal zio ego. It felt predatory, similar to Kiss’s Gene Simmons. Mega slime. What Stern is doin’ now is revealing his evilness: denying care to good and decent people. How easily that slips off his tongue as he most likely assumes he is ever in “the protected class,” untouchable. Give it time, buddy, and then see how “protected” you are, you and your net worth of $650 MILLION!! Stop preaching to me you slime-bag.
.
Exactly , Galen
i felt it too
same with Gene ..cant be a mistake
je-e-e-w-w-s-s-s-s-s-s-s-s-s-s-s
109+ times = for very real reasons!