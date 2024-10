Hurricane Milton Floridians who have lived through Storms their entire lives are reporting to have never ever witnessed anything like this.

🚨🇺🇸 Hurricane Milton Floridians who have lived through Storms their entire lives are reporting to have never ever witnessed anything like this. Truth is stranger than Fiction. pic.twitter.com/QO4bk4AbIP — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 9, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet