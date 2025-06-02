I don’t think people understand how dangerous Palantir Technologies is…

By Isaac’s Army

This is basically a social credit system being put on all USA citizens and so much more…

Palantir is an IDF war tool…

Here are a few things they specialize in…

•Palantir, a data analytics company specializing in AI-powered software, has a strategic partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense to provide technology for “war-related missions”….

•Specifically, Palantir offers tools for intelligence gathering, target analysis, and potentially, assisting in battle planning…

•Palantir CEO Alex Karp has publicly expressed strong support for Israel and stated that the company’s products are in high demand there…

•Palantir’s technology is used to “identify individuals who are likely to launch ‘lone wolf terrorist’ attacks, facilitating their arrests preemptively before the strikes that it is projected they would carry out…