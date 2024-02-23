“I Hope Public Is Waking Up”: Border Invasion Sparks Migrant Crime Crisis In Major Cities

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Elon Musk expressed his hope that the masses are waking up to the migrant invasion facilitated by radicals in the Biden administration. He wrote on X, “I hope the public is waking up to this.”

We noted earlier this week that a record 7.3 million illegal aliens have crossed the southwest border under President Biden’s watch. This data was sourced from the US Customs and Border Protection.

Stunning chart of the invasion!

One uncomfortable reality of the invasion is that millions of unvetted folks from third-world countries are on US city streets. Some of these “asylum seekers” have deep connections with street gangs around the world, known for drug smuggling, human trafficking, and killings.

New Yorkers saw firsthand the turmoil caused by some migrants when a 15-year-old undocumented male was charged with shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in the center of Times Square.

He gets arrested and cries.

Other migrants have attacked NYPD officers.

Migrants released from jail greeted the press with rude gestures – an indication they have no respect for US laws.

And migrants have been causing more chaos.

This leaves us with this…

A 27-year-old migrant hijacked a Maryland tow truck and went on a ‘Grand Theft Auto ‘-like rampage in Silver Spring. Local media reports the migrants hit more than 20 vehicles.

What goes on in third-world countries is now happening regularly in progressive hellhole cities.