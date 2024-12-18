🇺🇸 "I JUST BOUGHT LAND IN PALESTINE"
A woman waving a land deed as she leaves the Kingsway Jewish Centre in Brooklyn, where stolen Palestinian land was sold yesterday. pic.twitter.com/22EXI0puDx
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) December 17, 2024
