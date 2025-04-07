IDF Gunned Down Gaza Paramedics in Clearly Marked Emergency Vehicles, Recovered Video Shows

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Defense Forces gunned down a squad of 15 paramedics and aid workers in Gaza traveling in clearly marked emergency vehicles, video recovered off one of the victims’ cellphone reveals.

The Israeli government last week tried to justify the massacre by claiming that “several uncoordinated vehicles were identified advancing suspiciously toward IDF troops without headlights or emergency signals.”

We now know with absolute certainty that was a lie.

From The New York Times, “Video Shows Aid Workers Killed in Gaza Under Gunfire Barrage, With Ambulance Lights On”:

A video, discovered on the cellphone of a paramedic who was found along with 14 other aid workers in a mass grave in Gaza in late March, shows that the ambulances and fire truck that they were traveling in were clearly marked and had their emergency signal lights on when Israeli troops hit them with a barrage of gunfire. Officials from the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a news conference on Friday at the United Nations moderated by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies that they had presented the nearly seven-minute recording, which was obtained by The New York Times, to the U.N. Security Council. […] [As Israeli forces opened fire] [t]he paramedic filming is heard on the video reciting, over and over, the “shahada,” or a Muslim declaration of faith, which people recite when facing death. “There is no God but God, Muhammad is his messenger,” the paramedic is heard saying. He asks God for forgiveness and says he knows he is going to die. “Forgive me, mother. This is the path I chose — to help people,” he said. “Allahu akbar,” God is great, he says. In the backdrop, a commotion of voices from distraught aid workers and soldiers shouting commands in Hebrew can be heard. […] The Palestine Red Crescent Society spokeswoman, Nebal Farsakh, said in an interview from the West Bank city of Ramallah that the paramedic who filmed the video was later found with a bullet in his head in the mass grave. His name has not been disclosed yet because he has relatives living in Gaza concerned about Israeli retaliation, the U.N. diplomat said.

This was yet another deliberate mass slaughter of aid workers by the “Most Moral Army in the World.”