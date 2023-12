IDF Maj. Gen (ret) Yitzhak Brick: “All of our missiles, the ammunition, the airplanes, it’s all from the U.S. The minute they turn off the tap, you can’t keep fighting. You have no capability. … We can’t fight this war w/o the United States. Period.”

"All of our missiles, the ammunition, the airplanes, it's all from the U.S. The minute they turn off the tap, you can't keep fighting. You have no capability. … We can't fight this war w/o the United States. Period."

