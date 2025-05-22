If the Ukraine/ Russia war was really just a Jewish war, there would be signs.

By Uncommon Sense

The leader of Ukraine would be a Jewish cocaine addict with no history of Politics like Volodymyr Zelensky….

The person that funded him would be a Jewish billionaire like Igor Kolomoisky….

Jews like Victoria Nuland in the U.S. state department would help create the war by funding anti Russian groups, and even handing out cookies to people in street protest…

Jewish Billionaires like George Soros would fund dissident groups to overthrow the Russian friendly Ukrainian leadership as well… like he did in 2014.

(Here is George Soros explaining how he set up a dissident Ukrainian group for a revolution as he did for other countries famously in 1989.

2014 Ukraine was a coup led by the intelligence agencies, George Soros, and NATO.)

Jews would use their political power and media power to promote a senseless war for America to fund, with no real American interest…

Then at the end of it all Jewish bankers like Larry Fink over at Blackrock would get contracts to “rebuild Ukraine.”

Finally there would be a massive connection between Israeli Jewish billionaire Kolomoisky, Zelensky, and Joe Biden….

Kinda like the fact that Kolomoisky ran Burisma which paid Hunter Biden 50k a month…. and President Biden helped fund/start the Ukraine war and was the fall guy for it….

If it was a Jewish manufactured war by Jewish media outlets, Jewish leaders, and Jewish bankers…. There would be signs!