If you’re wondering why Joe Biden chose the year 2014 for the Anthony Fauci pardon, it’s because that’s when Barack Obama and Fauci took over the Ukraine Biolabs

By Wall Street Apes

2014 was the year The CIA took over the Ukraine Government

– Under US “supervision”, Ukraine fell into civil war in February 2014 (Obama)

It’s all connected

Tucker Carlson talking about Ukraine biolabs “what are they doing with the pathogens in those bio labs?”

“So that’s like the scariest thing that’s ever happened. — The potential to destabilize the world more than anything that’s happened in my lifetime.”

Democrats have been involved with Ukraine biolabs since The CIA overthrew the Ukraine Government

It’s the whole reason Ukraine was chosen for the war, it’s the reason why Anthony Fauci was pardoned back until 2014

The dates match perfectly

