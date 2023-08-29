Illegal Alien Who Was Released Into US Charged With Killing 11-Year-Old Boy

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

An illegal alien from Haiti who was released into the U.S. interior from the southern border last year has been charged with killing 11-year-old Aiden Clark after crashing into a school bus in Clark County, Ohio.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Clark County Municipal Court. Joseph was in court on Monday morning, where his bond was set at $100,000.

According to a report from local outlet WHIO, prosecutors intend to present the case before a grand jury for additional charges.

Law enforcement identified Joseph as the driver of a Honda Odyssey that crossed in front of a local school bus just after 8 a.m. on August 22. Aiden Clark, 11, was killed after he was ejected from the bus after it flipped as a result of the crash.

The date of the fatal crash marked the child’s first day of school. “His love of sports was unparalleled, his desire to gain knowledge never stopped, and his weird interests were inspiring and never-ending,” Clark’s family wrote in his obituary. “From his daily vegetable gardening with his dad, trampoline jumping with his big sister, creating Minecraft worlds with his big bro, and always snuggling with mom. Aiden loved playing old-school board games, doing word searches by flashlight in bed, playing outdoor sports inside, chasing his dog, Daisy Mae, and snuggling with anyone.”

At the time of the fatal crash, Ohio State Troopers said Joseph was driving without a valid license and only had a Mexican driver’s license on his person upon his arrest.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman confirmed that Joseph is a citizen of Haiti who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in August 2022, according to a report from Breitbart News. From there, he was issued a notice to appear in federal immigration court by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He was then released into the United States and ended up in Ohio.

The Biden Administration has routinely touted its parole program, where illegal aliens are given notices to appear in federal court before being released. Large numbers of these immigrants never show up for the court date.