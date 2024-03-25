Illegal immigrant charged in shooting death, carjacking of Michigan woman

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

An illegal immigrant has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 28, was taken into custody on Sunday and subsequently charged with homicide/open murder, felony firearm, carjacking, operating while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

According to the Midwesterner, the incident took place on Friday night. Michigan State Police were called to Route 131 in downtown Grand Rapids shortly after 11:30pm amid reports of a deceased woman on the side of the road.

When officers arrived, they determined that she had suffered from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, Ruby Garcia, was later identified by her sister, Mavi, who also named Ortiz-Vite as the primary suspect in a Facebook post. She warned that he was originally from the Durango and Puebla regions of Mexico, and could be trying to flee the country to return there. She later confirmed that he was, in fact, in custody.

In an interview with the Midwesterner, Garcia said that she did not want to reveal the relationship between her sister and the alleged killer, but confirmed that he was in the United States illegally.

Garcia described Ruby as “a great daughter, sister, aunt and friend,” adding, “She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter, those who were around her would know she was silly and made everyone laugh.”

A GoFundMe set up to pay for Ruby’s funeral service has since raised nearly $11,000.

“As you all know, our precious sister was taken from us on the night of 3/22/24,” she wrote. “Due to the sudden loss, we have unexpected finances so we would like to open this account and ask for any donations to help give her the services she deserves. Anything helps, and we appreciate the help. Thank you to everyone that has supported us through these tough times, we appreciate all the love. Forever Ruby’s World.”