Illegal immigrant charged in the stabbing of 2 at Missouri laundromat

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

An illegal immigrant has been charged for stabbing two people at a laundromat in O’Fallon, Missouri. The foreign national allegedly chased after a victim running away and then stabbed another who tried to intervene on Tuesday.

Jose Barrera, an illegal immigrant who came through Eagle Pass, Texas, is being held $500,000 bond for the charges of two counts of first-degree assault as well as armed criminal action, according to Fox 2.

“Homeland Security issued a detainer on Jose Barrera, recognizing him as an undocumented immigrant who entered the United States through Eagle Pass, TX, in 2021,” a release from the O’Fallon Police stated. Both victims in the stabbing were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. An alleged exchange occurred between one victim and Barrera in which he punched the victim in the face while inside the laundromat. After the exchange, according to witnesses, the victim attempted to run away with the illegal immigrant chasing after him. Barrera followed the victim to the parking lot and stabbed the victim in the back. As another individual intervened to stop, Barerra then stabbed the other person helping the victim in the back. Officers came to the scene and were able to provide aid to the people who had been stabbed and recover the pocketknife from the assault after a traffic stop was made based on the description of Barrera leading to his arrest.