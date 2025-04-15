Illegal immigrant found guilty of murdering Maryland mother of five Rachel Morin

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

A jury on Monday found Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, who entered the country illegally in 2023, guilty of murdering murdering 37-year-old Rachel Morin on a Maryland trail while she was out jogging.

According to Fox 45, the jury found Martinez-Hernandez of first-degree rape, first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault, and kidnapping. Morin, a mother of five, was reported missing on August 6, 2023 after she went out for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland and did not return. Martinez-Hernandez was arrested on June 14, 2024 and now faces life in prison for the conviction.

President Donald Trump wrote following the conviction, “Moments ago, the Illegal Criminal, who was allowed into our Country by Crooked Joe Biden, was convicted of the heinous murder of Rachel Morin. Rachel was a beautiful mother of five from Maryland, and her life was taken at the hands of a monster who should have NEVER been here in the first place. The Fake News should be focusing on the beautiful life and tragic death of this Maryland Mother, rather than the so-called ‘Maryland Father,’ who is actually an MS-13 Gang Member and Foreign Terrorist from El Salvador. We will never forget Rachel Morin, and are committed to protecting women like her across our Country. We will deport Illegal Murderers, Rapists, and Criminals. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Evan Knapp, who found Morin’s body testified during the trial, “I saw an unclothed human body on her back. At first, I truly thought it might have been a deer or something that had died in there. So, I had to move a bit closer to confirm what I had seen, and it was a human. I feel like time froze for a second and I didn’t know what I was looking at,” per Fox News.

On Monday, Martinez-Hernandez exercised his right to remain silent and did not take the stand. The defense rested their case after around 10 minutes of questioning Harford County digital forensic examiner Megan Waltimyer. It took the jury less than an hour to deliberate. The prosecution rested its case on Friday after a Maryland State Police forensic scientist testified that Martinez-Hernandez’s DNA was found on Morin’s wrist, neck, and Apple watch.

Harford County State’s Attorney Alison Healey said the state will be seeking the maximum penalty for Martinez-Hernandez. “The incredible efforts of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office… should not go unmentioned,” she said, per WPBF.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said, “The failure here is the immigration system that allowed this person to enter our country illegally, and remain in our country and commit crimes in Los Angeles and then here in Harford County.”