Illegal immigrant in Virginia arrested on attempted rape charges days after being released from jail

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

Police in Virginia have arrested an illegal immigrant accused of kidnapping and raping a woman just days after getting out of jail. Herndon Police Department announced the arrest of Denis Humberto Naverrette Romero, 31, on Monday night. He allegedly abducted and raped the stranger on a rural trail in the state, Fox News reported.

“Let me start by saying that I am incredibly saddened and outraged that a crime like this could happen here in the town of Herndon,” said Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard. “This is the only stranger rape that we have had in the town in my more than 12 years as chief of police,” DeBoard said, according to Fox.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) wrote that he was “heartsick” and “outraged” that officials had “recklessly” released Romero back into society.

Romero is originally from Honduras and has a long rap sheet of sexual assaults and indecent exposures over just the last two years, according to the police chief. A source told Fox News that Romero is homeless and has been frequently jailed but never for long periods of time. He has also benefited from prosecutors who have had his offenses reduced in severity. Romero has been arrested and convicted on weapons charges and stealing cars before being charged with his current offense.

“This kind of case not only impacts the victim directly, but impacts our entire community, especially when it occurs in a very public area that we consider safe and that is used by all of our residents and our visitors by our community on a daily basis,” DeBoard said.

Police responded to the incident at the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park around 9 pm Monday after receiving a call of a woman on the trail who was asking for help and saying she had just been raped.

She said an assailant had thrown her to the ground before sexually attacking her. The victim was able to fight off Romero and run away to get help. Police were able to locate Romero shortly after the attack.

“What is disturbing is the number of times this individual has been arrested and released. He has continued to re-offend and his behavior has escalated to a rape in a very public area in our town last night,” DeBoard said.