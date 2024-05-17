Illegal immigrant who allegedly used ‘rape dungeon on wheels’ to attack victims arrested in California

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

California police have detained an illegal immigrant accused of being a serial rapist and running a “rape dungeon on wheels”.

Eduardo Sarabia, 39, a transient and illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested and taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, Fox 11 reports.

Sarabia has been charged with two counts of forcible rape. The two incidents happened on May 12 and May 13, police said.

Two sheriff’s deputies reportedly caught Sarabia sexually assaulting a victim inside his van on Monday in the Angeles National Forest just off of Highway 39 near Azusa.

Sources told Fox 11 that Sarabia’s van was a “rape dungeon on wheels” and was “disgustingly outfitted for rape.”

Sarabia’s 2015 Ford Transit van has no windows in the back.

Investigators said Sarabia is a transient and non-citizen from Mexico. He is being held in jail without bail. His next court appearance will be in June.

It’s unclear when Sarabia illegally entered the United States.

Authorities have seized his van and are keeping it under 24-hour surveillance.

Anna Duenas, a Duarte resident, told the network: “It’s scary. It’s not safe, you know I have kids and it worries me. It’s really scary and I’m glad he’s been caught. I’m glad that it’s over with him.”

Police have not disclosed information about the two alleged victims.

The nature of the crimes has deputies looking for more possible victims. The Special Victims Bureau’s tip line can be reached at 877-710-5273 by anybody with information regarding more possible victims.