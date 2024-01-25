Illegal immigrants unable to cross into Eagle Pass after Texas reinstalls border wire

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

Razor wire installed along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas‘ Shelby Park appears to be working, with would-be illegal immigrants finding themselves unable to penetrate the barbed barrier.

The park has become a focal point of the ongoing battle between Texas and the Biden administration regarding the securing of the southern border, with officials in the Lone Star State banning federal agents from entering the premises.

According to NewsNation’s Jorge Ventura, many migrants have been spotted just on the other side of the razor wire, some of whom have been waiting there for three days in hopes of entering the United States via the park.

The Texas National Guard took control of the park earlier in the month, and despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday that the Biden administration has the authority to cut through razor wire, members have been busy installing such barriers and “anti-climb fencing.”

While officials in the state have claimed that Shelby Park is “open to the public,” the Department of Homeland Security said that is not accurate, since federal agents are still banned.

“To our knowledge, Texas has only permitted access to Shelby Park by allowing public entry for a memorial, the media, and the use of the golf course adjacent to Shelby Park, all while continuing to restrict US Border Patrol‘s access to the park,” DHS counsel Jonathan Meyer wrote in a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, per NBC News.

He went on to demand Texas give federal agents the ability to enter the park.

Last week, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Chris Olivarez said state troopers had begun arresting illegal migrants for “criminal trespass” at Shelby Park in response to the Biden administration’s inaction.