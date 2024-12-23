Illegal Israel settlers set fire to mosque in northern West Bank

By Middle East Monitor

Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to the Bir Al-Walidain Mosque early this morning, vandalising the mosque with racist slogans including ‘Death to Arabs’ and a warning of further attacks and drawing the Star of David on its walls.

Witnesses indicated that the fire destroyed large parts of the mosque before residents were able to get it under control and extinguish it.

