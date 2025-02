BOEBERT: "Implant aborted baby parts into lab animals? Have you heard of that sort of research?"

GOODMAN: "Yeah. We did an analysis a few years ago showing that over 90% of experiments using human fetal tissue and putting them in animals were funded by Fauci's NIAID."

