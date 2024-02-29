In 2017, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) had a letter signed by 1,500+ Rabbis which asked elected officials to “not halt or even limit the United States Refugee Admissions Program.”

By Censored Men

A study conducted in 2000, named ‘The 2000 American Rabbi Study’, concluded that there were approximately 3,200 Rabbis in the US.

Given that this was 17 years on from that study, l’ll round that number up to 4,000 for fairness.

This would mean approximately 37.5% of American Rabbis approved of allowing in an unlimited number of refugees into the United States.

HIAS currently gives migrants the best routes to illegally cross into the United States, and helps them settle once they’re in.

