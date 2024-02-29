Athens police refuse to release Laken Riley 911 call

It has been revealed that Laken Riley tried calling 911 before she was killed. Jose Antonio Ibarra is suspected in Riley’s murder and is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela. Riley was killed while out for a walk at the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

Authorities have refused to release the audio from the 911 call despite numerous public records requests.

According to Fox News, officials from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed that Riley had, in fact, contacted law enforcement during the deadly encounter, but did not say when, if at all, more information will be released.

Ibarra was taken into custody shortly after the Augusta University nursing student’s body was discovered near a lake on February 22.

He was subsequently charged with the felonies of malice murder, murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another, as well as a misdemeanor charge of physically hindering a 911 call.

It was not previously known which 911 call the latter charge referred to. Authorities stated at the time that they had received a call from one of Riley’s friends reporting her missing when she did not return from her jog, however it makes more sense that Ibarra interfered with a call made directly by Riley.

Ibarra, who entered the United States illegally in September, is currently being held without bond. He was previously released after being arrested on child endangerment charges in New York City. "Very interesting…" Chaya Raichik wrote in a post on X. Commentors shared her sentiments, and called for the recording to be made public. A GoFundMe set up for Riley's family has surpassed its goal of $35,000, receiving over $155,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.