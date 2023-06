In Feb. 2020, after a @nypost oped said COVID-19 came from a lab leak, Facebook censored the story. Why? Because "independent fact-checkers" said it was "False information." Not only was it true information, one of the fact-checkers had worked at the labhttps://t.co/7sPmKdpOYH

— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 14, 2023