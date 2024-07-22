🚨🇮🇪 In Ireland Politicians can’t walk the streets without getting lynched by members of the public.
All furious they’ve betrayed their great nation & sold it out to the Globalists – as the systematic deliberate destruction of Ireland continues at full throttle. pic.twitter.com/4z6dfLc19d
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 21, 2024
Posted: July 22, 2024
In Ireland Politicians can't walk the streets without getting lynched by members of the public. All furious they've betrayed their great nation & sold it out to the Globalists – as the systematic deliberate destruction of Ireland continues at full throttle.
Dublin’s protests show just how ‘beholden to woke liberalism’ Ireland’s political class are:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rxkptndfPo
Powerful short vids in this article.
“The Irish have taken arguably the most aggressive stance against migration in all of Europe.”
Great Replacement comes to Ireland? 280 migrants planned for small town of 165:
https://rmx.news/article/great-replacement-comes-to-ireland-280-migrants-planned-for-small-town-of-165/
