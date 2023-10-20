In Rome, cultural enrichment steals purse from an elderly Italian woman in wrong neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/omrrYlYm0g
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 20, 2023
Posted: October 20, 2023
2 thoughts on “In Rome, cultural enrichment steals purse from an elderly Italian woman in wrong neighborhood.”
Ahh, real humans.
Henry, on the last broadcast you said something that you’ve said many times before over the years: “I just want to be left alone.” Seven simple words that jumped out at me because they carry the hope and the goal of individual sovereignty. And I thought to myself: I’ll just keep thinking of that age-old dream: The people just want to be left alone. No chaos. No anarchy. Just Bill of Rights and life-given freedom. Good thing we know what we’re fighting for.
Eight billion t-shirts: JUST WANNA BE LEFT ALONE!!
