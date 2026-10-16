This is crazy

In San Francisco there are people living on their boats floating in the bay. They aren’t in the marina taking up a spot

Local Officials say they must leave because they aren’t paying rent…. To float in the water….

“For decades, people living out here on the water have clashed with the authorities. They’re part of the history of this place and a kind of countercultural way of living, but Sausalito’s increasingly mega-wealthy, and there’s really kind of no place for leading that life here anymore. The remaining anchorouts have been in a really tense battle with officials who really ramped up efforts to clear the bay. They got rid of boats and crushed them”

The people living on the boats say there is no way they could afford an apartment in the area

“I think the apartment I’m moving into is probably about $3,800. There’s no way”

From what I can find if they leave the bay are then the Richardson Bay Regional Agency’s enforcement power is no longer valid. However the waters are much more dangerous outside the bay, which is why most don’t leave

Americans are so “free” you can’t even float in the water without paying rent…

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 15, 2026