Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois Included in Urgent Vegetable Recall

If you buy your produce from Walmart, this recall might affect you. The Tristate is a part of an urgent recall that involves vegetables grown in California sold in 18 other states including Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall that includes organic zucchini. The recall involves Organic Marketside Zucchini which was sold by World Variety Produce of Los Angeles, CA at Walmart stores.

What is wrong with the recalled zucchini?

According to the FDA press release, the reason for the recall is related to the organic zucchini that…

…has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

What happens if you get Salmonella poisoning?

According to the FDA,

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Nationwide zucchini recall details

The FDA states you should look for case lot 38706503 and UPC 6-81131-22105-4 to determine whether or not your Organic Marketside Zucchini packages are safe. If you find that you have any of the affected zucchini immediately dispose of the product.

