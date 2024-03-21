Insane footage – Biden Illegal Alien Welcoming Center in Chicago Exposed! With @TerryNewsome357 and @publicpolicyman
This is all part of the US State Departments new “Welcoming Center” and “Safe Mobility Offices,” designed to streamline even more illegals into our country… pic.twitter.com/37WGhaVWTB
— Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) March 20, 2024
Posted: March 21, 2024
One thought on “Insane footage – Biden Illegal Alien Welcoming Center in Chicago Exposed! With @TerryNewsome357 and @publicpolicyman”
Seems like that no name woman near the end of the video acting as some kind of supervisor has the “little bitch” syndrome and needs to be put in her place.
Warming buses and food for illegals but nothing for us and the homeless. The people of the entire city should be ransacking that place kicking them all out and tearing that “permit” or whatever they call it right in their faces. Especially in that little bitch’s face.
Absolutely disgusting.