Venezuelan Migrant Urges Followers to ‘Invade’ Homes in America Using Squatting Laws

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Venezuelan migrant TikToker Leonal Moreno is going viral for sharing a video to his 500k followers urging them to “invade” Americans’ homes and occupy them using progressive squatting laws.

“My African friends have told me that they have already taken about seven homes,” Moreno says.

Moreno went viral last month for urging his followers to “unite” and pay the fines of a 15-year-old Venezuelan migrant accused of shooting a tourist in Time Square.

As Fox News reported:

Venezuelan migrant brags about living off taxpayers, urges followers to ‘unite’ behind Times Square shooter […] “I invite you to find [his] mother and [for] all of us to unite to pay the fines [so] that the young Venezuelan feels that he’s not alone during difficult moments. Remember that up there there’s a God who sees everything [down here],” the Venezuelan TikToker said. He continued,” An entire nation [is] on top of him instead of helping him – remember that the young man is going to be released. And he will be released, do you know why? Because he’s underage.” You don’t know when God is going to put you in a situation like the one this young man is in,” Moreno continued in the clip, referencing the attempted murder charges against teenager Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, who’s being tried as an adult for his actions on Feb. 8. “Let’s unite forces so that this child can be free and has an opportunity,” he captioned his 90-second TikTok video in Spanish, which has since garnered 2.5 million views. […] Moreno’s content focuses around his lifestyle and how he earns an income by begging strangers on the streets and living off of money distributed by the government. In another video posted February 21st, Moreno expressed his intention behind migrating to the United States, stating, “You came to the United States to work, and I came to vacation, look at the difference. You and I didn’t come with the same purpose. You came to the United States to pay the taxes that you didn’t pay in Venezuela.” The same day, the migrant posted another video, admitting, “I confess that I don’t like to work because it gives me allergies. You work, I don’t, but in the end, neither of us have money. They keep criticizing us because I live off of taxes that you pay monthly.” The New York Post reported that the Venezuelan TikToker lives in Columbus, Ohio with his partner and their daughter.

I don’t know whether this is a psy-op to drum up public support for the TikTok ban but I do know such squatting laws are being taking advantage of throughout the New America™.

A homeowner went viral earlier this week after she was arrested by police for confronting a squatter who had effectively stolen her home in Queens, New York.

Another similar incident happened in DeKalb County, Georgia last year.

The fact Moreno hasn’t been deported really tells you all you need to know about who our system is designed to serve.