INSANE: Tempe AZ’s first annual ALL AGES “Pride Party” featured a LGBTQ rapper performing songs about GAY/ANAL SEX and converting straight men GAY through sex acts to a crowd that included INFANTS & CHILDREN
LGBTQ ADULTS can be seen dancing along with kids, alcohol was sold pic.twitter.com/KlcaISFUmz
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023
Posted: June 6, 2023
Categories: News
4 thoughts on “INSANE: Tempe AZ’s first annual ALL AGES “Pride Party” featured a LGBTQ rapper performing songs about GAY/ANAL SEX and converting straight men GAY through sex acts to a crowd that included INFANTS & CHILDREN”
And at school…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/videos-elementary-school-turned-lgbtqi-pride-indoctrination-camp/
Elmo weights in:
https://twitter.com/sesamestreet/status/1664288395672137734
“An intellectual is a person who’s found one thing that’s more interesting than sex.”
— Aldous Huxley
Someone said,
“You will own nothing and you will be gay.”
