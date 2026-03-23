Iran Says It Will Completely Close Strait of Hormuz If US Bombs Iranian Power Plants

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Iranian military has warned that if the US or Israel bomb Iran’s power plants or other energy infrastructure, it will completely close the Strait of Hormuz and target similar infrastructure in Israel and regional countries hosting US bases.

Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued the warning in response to President Trump’s threat to destroy Iran’s power plants if Iran didn’t “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump said on Truth Social in a post published at 7:44 pm EST on Saturday night.

Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari (PressTV)

Zolfaqari said that Iran has “repeatedly declared that the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to the enemy and harmful passage and has not yet been closed completely and is under our smart control.” He added that “non-harmful transit continues under specific regulations which guarantee our security and interests.”

But if Trump follows through on his threat, Zolfaqari said no ships will be allowed to transit the strait and that it will remain closed until Iran’s energy infrastructure is rebuilt. He said that Iran would also hit back and was prepared to “completely destroy all the US economic interests in the West Asia region.”

Zolfaqari also suggested that Iran would target oil infrastructure in response as well. “Nothing can prevent us from proceeding with our operation to demolish energy and oil infrastructure and industry of the US and its allies in the region,” he said.