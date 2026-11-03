This is how serious the situation is:

Iranian state media is broadcasting advice to its citizens on how to survive a US-Israeli NUCLEAR ATTACK

☢️ Do not look at the intense explosion light, take shelter behind a barrier, lie on the ground, and cover your head and face.

☢️ After the blast wave passes, enter the nearest building; do not stay to watch or take photos, do not take shelter inside a car.

☢️ Turn off ventilation, get yourself to a central part of the building where there are no windows and exterior walls.

☢️ Wash with lukewarm water and soap, and use regular shampoo without conditioner. If showering is not possible, clean your face, hands, and exposed skin with water or wet wipes.

☢️ Use bottled water and packaged food, and prepare to stay in the shelter for at least 24 hours; if fires break out in the building or there is a risk of its collapse, move to a safer shelter.

☢️Do not assume the environment is safe after the first 24 hours; follow official announcements and emergency broadcasts for the safe evacuation route.

— Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) November 3, 2026