This is how serious the situation is:
Iranian state media is broadcasting advice to its citizens on how to survive a US-Israeli NUCLEAR ATTACK
☢️ Do not look at the intense explosion light, take shelter behind a barrier, lie on the ground, and cover your head and face.
☢️ After the blast wave passes, enter the nearest building; do not stay to watch or take photos, do not take shelter inside a car.
☢️ Turn off ventilation, get yourself to a central part of the building where there are no windows and exterior walls.
☢️ Wash with lukewarm water and soap, and use regular shampoo without conditioner. If showering is not possible, clean your face, hands, and exposed skin with water or wet wipes.
☢️ Use bottled water and packaged food, and prepare to stay in the shelter for at least 24 hours; if fires break out in the building or there is a risk of its collapse, move to a safer shelter.
☢️Do not assume the environment is safe after the first 24 hours; follow official announcements and emergency broadcasts for the safe evacuation route.
— Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) November 3, 2026
Posted: November 3, 2026
Categories: Videos