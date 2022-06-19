IRS Spent Approximately $700,000 on Ammo ‘Between March and June 1’

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Breitbart News Saturday the IRS spent approximately $700,000 “between March and June 1” purchasing ammunition.

Gaetz described the ammunition acquisition as “bizarre.”

He noted he and his Republican colleagues are trying to ascertain why the ammunition was purchased, noting, “There is concern that this is part of a broader effort to have any entity in the federal government buy up ammo to reduce the amount of ammunition that is in supply, while at the same time, making it harder to produce ammo.”

Gaetz noted a scenario where federal entities are buying up ammo puts citizens in a place where the exercise of the Second Amendment is limited due to the inability to get ammunition.

He painted a dire scenario where the government reduces ammunition production “and, on the other hand, [soaks] up the supply of it.”

A usaspending.gov search lists the IRS’s ammunition purchases, which occurred over a period of months in increments ranging from $3,201 worth of ammo at one time to $92,000+ worth of ammo at one time.

