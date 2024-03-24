Posted: March 24, 2024 Categories: Videos ISIS – ISRAELI SECRET INTELLIGENCE SERVICES Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “ISIS – ISRAELI SECRET INTELLIGENCE SERVICES”
“The state of Israel must invent dangers, and to do this it must adopt the methods of provocation and revenge… And above all, let us hope for a new war with the Arab countries to that we may finally get rid of our troubles and acquire our space.”
— Moshe Sharett, former Prime Minister of Israel
“The monsters responsible for doing this are not ‘human’ in the same sense that Gentiles are. The Jews–meaning the followers of Torah Judah-ism–have made it clear over the course of the last 3,000+ years of their interactions with the rest of us that theirs is a ‘religion’ and an ‘ethos’ that differs from that of the Gentiles radically in every single respect. Whereas the Gentiles have moral codes forbidding murder, theft, rape, fraud, sexually abusing children, and every other act of criminality known to be such by every civilizational standard throughout the entirety of human history, the Jews however practice a faith that not only condones these criminal acts, but indeed, COMMANDS that they be done.”
— Editor, The Ugly Truth, 3/24/24
