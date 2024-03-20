Ismail Mohamed won his race in Ohio’s 3rd district last night, beating Abdirizak Diini. He campaigned (almost) entirely in Somali instead of English. His campaign pitch? To represent the interests of Somalia.

4 thoughts on “Ismail Mohamed won his race in Ohio’s 3rd district last night, beating Abdirizak Diini. He campaigned (almost) entirely in Somali instead of English. His campaign pitch? To represent the interests of Somalia.

    1. I guess I’ll just add DETERMINED COURAGE:

      To know the enemy and understand it wants you dead so as to become unstoppable in destroying this enemy. This form of courage is often referred to as Nothing-Left-To-Lose Courage.

