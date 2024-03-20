Ismail Mohamed won his race in Ohio’s 3rd district last night, beating Abdirizak Diini.
He campaigned (almost) entirely in Somali instead of English. His campaign pitch? To represent the interests of Somalia.
This was the Ohio victory party last night: pic.twitter.com/TbASrCSinK
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2024
I can’t even…
He was born in Somalia.
Treason!!
Someone made a list of six types of courage. You can add to the list if you like:
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/1a/a2/1b/1aa21b769ff35a08a2a34395afa828cc.jpg
I guess I’ll just add DETERMINED COURAGE:
To know the enemy and understand it wants you dead so as to become unstoppable in destroying this enemy. This form of courage is often referred to as Nothing-Left-To-Lose Courage.
Tip of the hat to EOTS.
