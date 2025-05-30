Israel Approves Biggest West Bank Settlement Expansion in Over 30 Years

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israel has approved the establishment of 22 Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as it continues its policy of the de facto annexation of the Palestinian territory.

Peace Now, an Israeli settlement watchdog, said the approval marks the biggest expansion of settlements in the West Bank in more than 30 years since the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993.

“The Israeli government no longer pretends otherwise: the annexation of the Occupied Territories and expansion of settlements is its central goal,” Peace Now said in a statement.

New buildings stand around the Israeli settlement Ateret near the Palestinian village of Um Safa near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman

“The cabinet’s decision to establish 22 new settlements—the most extensive move of its kind since the Oslo Accords, under which Israel committed not to establish new settlements—will dramatically reshape the West Bank and entrench the occupation even further,” Peace Now added.

The new settlements were announced by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said explicitly that the step would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“All the new communities are being established with a long-term strategic vision, aimed at reinforcing Israeli control of the territory, preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state, and securing development reserves for settlement in the coming decades,” the ministers said.

Some of the settlements that were approved were already constructed as outposts without government approval, and others will be new. Settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are considered illegal under international law.

The approval comes as Israeli settlers, emboldened by the government, have stepped up their attacks and intimidation tactics against Palestinians with the goal of stealing their land. Violent settlers recently forced 150 Palestinians to flee their village under the watch of the Israeli military.

The Israeli military has also been engaged in a military campaign in the northern West Bank, which has destroyed refugee camps and displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians. Since October 7, 2023, at least 938 Palestinians, including 198 children, have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank.