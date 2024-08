⚡️BREAKING:

Israel carried out a massacre at Mustafa Hafez School in western Gaza City, killing 10 people, most of them women and children.

The bombing dismembered the bodies, making identification difficult, and the death toll is expected to rise.

Source: @AnasAlSharif0 pic.twitter.com/COdz1TXbzC

