Israel Has Killed at Least 414 Palestinians in Gaza Since Signing Ceasefire Deal: Health Ministry

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that Israeli forces have killed at least 414 Palestinians and wounded 1,142 since the ceasefire was supposed to go into effect on October 10, as the IDF continues violating the deal.

The Health Ministry said that over the previous 48-hour period, at least four Palestinians were killed by the IDF in Gaza. Another 25 bodies of people killed by previous attacks were recovered from the rubble as Palestinians continue to work to dig up remains despite the lack of construction equipment due to continued Israeli restrictions on goods entering Gaza.

A general view shows destroyed houses in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on December 26, 2025. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Reuters Connect)

A total of 679 bodies have been recovered since October 10, but many more remain, as around 10,000 Palestinians have been reported missing and are presumed dead under the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them so far,” the ministry said.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Sunday that Israel has breached the ceasefire nearly 1,000 times and put the death toll during the so-called truce at 418. According to the Palestine Chronicle, the office said in a statement that Israeli violations have included 298 incidents of direct gunfire against civilians, 54 military incursions into residential areas, and 455 bombing and targeting operations against people and their homes.

The statement added that Israeli forces also carried out 162 acts of destruction and bombardment targeting homes, institutions, and civilian buildings, alongside 45 cases of unlawful arrest during the ceasefire period.

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to discuss the “second phase” of the ceasefire deal, though Israeli officials are vowing a permanent occupation. “We are deep inside Gaza and will never leave all of Gaza – that will not happen. We are here to defend and to prevent what happened,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said last week.