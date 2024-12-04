Israel has obliterated the mausoleum of Simon Peter, the Apostle of Christ, in Shama, southern Lebanon.
A sacred site that has stood for over 2,000 years, now lies in ruins.
This is not “self-defense”.
This is a war crime and a crime against history. pic.twitter.com/YpxTzPhWRl
Well why not, if they can blow up the third oldest Christian church on Earth as they blew up Gaza? The church was where Palestinian Christians went when the bombing started, and what other group of folks would the Synagogue of Satan rather murder than Christians? After all, if they could murder Christ…. even their Talmud admits they murdered Christ!