Israel has produced its first "rape" victim, she accuses Hamas of *drum roll* staring at her.

"If a guard stares at you everyday for ten minutes, trust me that's a rape".

By mass rape they meant mass staring. This is their entitled victimhood mindset.pic.twitter.com/6g8x6pahPN

January 26, 2025