Israel has produced its first "rape" victim, she accuses Hamas of *drum roll* staring at her.
"If a guard stares at you everyday for ten minutes, trust me that's a rape".
By mass rape they meant mass staring. This is their entitled victimhood mindset.pic.twitter.com/6g8x6pahPN
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) January 26, 2025
Is it still rape if the person doing the staring is wearing glasses?
Just thought I’d take a little ride on the absurdity coaster.
