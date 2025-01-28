Israel has produced its first “rape” victim, she accuses Hamas of *drum roll* staring at her. “If a guard stares at you everyday for ten minutes, trust me that’s a rape”.

One thought on “Israel has produced its first “rape” victim, she accuses Hamas of *drum roll* staring at her. “If a guard stares at you everyday for ten minutes, trust me that’s a rape”.

  1. Is it still rape if the person doing the staring is wearing glasses?

    Just thought I’d take a little ride on the absurdity coaster.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*