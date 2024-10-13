Israel is Turning Gaza into ‘Uninhabitable Ruins’ – Doctors without Borders

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday that thousands of Palestinian civilians are trapped in Jabaliya camp while the Israeli occupation army carries its latest military operation in the area for the sixth consecutive day.

“Nobody is allowed to get in or out, anyone who tries is getting shot,” said MSF project coordinator Sarah Vuylsteke on the organization’s account on X.

Headlining its post as an “Update from northern Gaza”, the international organization revealed that five of its staff are trapped in the camp, expressing fear for their life.

“We were staying at the Al-Yemen- Al-Saeed Hospital, but they bombed it. About 20 people were killed. I don’t know what to do, at any moment we could die,” MSF driver Haydar who is trapped in Jabaliya was quoted as saying.

He went on to say: “People are starving. I am afraid to stay, and I am also afraid to leave.”

MSF accused the Israeli occupation forces of issuing evacuation orders on October 7 in Jabaliya camp while carrying out its attacks, which prevented people from leaving the area safely.

“Forced evacuations of homes and bombing of neighborhoods by the Israeli forces are turning north Gaza into uninhabitable ruins,” the statement on X read.

MSF urged the Israeli occupation army to “halt forced displacements and to stop the all-out war on people in Gaza.”

It demanded that the occupation forces provide protection of Palestinians and hospitals, urging Israel to consent to “desperately needed humanitarian supplies to enter the north as a matter of extreme urgency.”

Jabaliya Siege

The Israeli military has intensified its raids across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killings of over 60 people in the last 24 hours, while a siege on the northern Gaza Strip continues.

In the north, the Jabaliya refugee camp remains under siege, with Israeli forces reportedly increasing their ground and air operations.

Ambulance teams are reportedly unable to reach bombed areas to provide aid, leaving many wounded and dead beneath the rubble.

Gaza’s Civil Defense has warned of the severe strain on the health system, which could collapse if hospitals in the northern region are evacuated.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,126 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,117 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.