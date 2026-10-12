Israel Kills 15 Palestinians in Gaza Over Three Days as IDF Intensifies Strikes One Year After ‘Ceasefire’ Deal

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks have killed at least 15 Palestinians in Gaza over the past three days, according to numbers from Gaza’s Health Ministry, as the IDF has intensified its strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory one year after a ceasefire deal was signed.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday that over the past 48-hour period, the IDF killed nine Palestinians and injured 65. On Sunday, the ministry said that it recorded the Israeli killing of six Palestinians and the injury of 28. Over those three days, two other Palestinians died of wounds sustained by previous Israeli attacks, meaning that 17 fatalities have been added to the ministry’s death toll.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Sunday that a seven-year-old child, identified as Jihad al-Ghandour, died of wounds sustained by Israeli gunfire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Saturday. A separate Israeli attack on Saturday killed an eight-year-old girl, Shahd Abdul-Razzaq al-Najjar.

Palestinians inspect the site of a house targeted by Israeli airstrikes after the Israeli military warned residents to evacuate late on Saturday, in Al-Zawayda, central Gaza Strip, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Israeli attacks also continued on Sunday, with at least four Palestinians killed by an airstrike west of Khan Younis, and eight Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, injured by IDF fire in separate attacks across the Strip.

The US-backed Gaza ceasefire deal was signed on October 9, 2025, and was supposed to come into effect the following day. Despite Hamas fulfilling its end of the agreement by releasing the remaining Israeli captives and working to find the remains of deceased Israelis, Israel has constantly violated the deal with daily attacks and by taking more territory beyond the so-called yellow line.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry’s latest numbers, since the deal was signed, the IDF has killed at least 1,488 Palestinians and wounded 5,254.

Back in July, President Trump and the so-called Board of Peace announced that Hamas had agreed to a deal that would see the group give up its weapons, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the US-backed proposal, and the US continues to back Israel’s strikes in Gaza.