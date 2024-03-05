‘Israel’ kills twin babies conceived after 10 years of trying

After a decade-long struggle with infertility, Rania Abu Anza’s dream of motherhood turned into a nightmare when an Israeli airstrike destroyed her home in southern Gaza, claiming the lives of her five-month-old twins, her husband, and 11 other relatives.

Rania recounted the tragic events, “I screamed for my children and my husband. They were all dead. They left together and left me behind.”

The strike occurred late Saturday night while Rania was asleep with her husband and children.

Rania said she woke up to breastfeed Naeim, her baby boy, and went back to sleep with him in one arm and Wissam, her baby girl, in the other. Their father was sleeping beside them, she recalled tearfully.

As part of “Israel’s” ongoing genocidal campaign on the Strip, the IOF frequently targets the homes of civilians.

Regarding this attack, Dr. Marwan al-Hams, director of the local hospital, confirmed that of the 14 people killed in the Abu Anza house, six were children and four were women.

Rania’s anguish was palpable as she mourned the loss of her family, including her sister, nephew, and a pregnant cousin.

The Abu Anza family had faced a long struggle with infertility before finally conceiving through IVF treatments.

Rania and her husband, Wissam, were overjoyed when they learned they were expecting twins.

Her husband was so proud he insisted on naming the girl after himself, she added.

“I didn’t get enough of them,” Rania lamented, reflecting on her brief time with her beloved children.

“Israel” has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza so far, and numbers keep mounting as the Strip is now faced with hunger and disease due to the Israeli blockade.

Certain countries have condemned the violence and called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties.

However, for families like the Abu Anzas, the damage has already been done, leaving behind shattered lives and broken dreams.