Israel Massacres Civilians in Gaza ‘Safe Zone’ While Advertising Their Own Victimhood During Super Bowl

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel massacred civilians in the previously declared “safe zone” of Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday night while they were running ads during the Super Bowl playing up their own victimhood.

The strikes were timed in advance.

Disturbing video shows the dismembered body of a little girl killed by Israeli strikes hanging from the side of a bombed out building in a scene reminiscent of a lynching (WARNING: GRAPHIC).

The video is too graphic to share here (Twitter also blocks the embedding of such videos once they’re flagged as too graphic) but here is a censored screenshot:

Another shocking video shows Gazans collecting the dismembered body parts from their fellow citizens blown up in Israeli strikes.

Graphic video from a hospital shows a man carrying a little girl who was killed in Israel’s strike on Rafah just months after her birth.

There are many more graphic videos from the massacre on the X accounts of Sulaiman Ahmed and the Times of Gaza.

The timing of the strikes were not lost on anyone.

From Al Jazeera:

Australian Senator David Shoebridge has decried the bombardment on Rafah and questioned the timing while viewers in the United States watch the Super Bowl. “The attack on Rafah happening at 2am Gaza time while the US is watching the Superbowl is utterly horrific and devastating,” said Shoebridge in a post on social media. “Our hearts are with the Palestinian people now more than ever,” he added.

More:

Biden’s campaign shared this creepy photo of him with red eyes stating, “Just like we drew it up.”

Was that a reference to the Super Bowl or the massacre in Rafah he signed off on?