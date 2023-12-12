Israel Rejects International Pressure for Ceasefire, Signals Gaza Onslaught Will Go on for Months or Longer

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday rejected international pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza and signaled the brutal assault will continue for months or even longer.

In just over two months of Israel’s campaign in Gaza, at least 18,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 7,000 children, and over 49,000 have been injured. The casualty numbers provided by Gaza’s Health Ministry are believed to be lower than the true death toll as they do not account for bodies buried under the rubble.

On top of the massive death toll from Israel’s airstrikes and ground operations, health services in Gaza have collapsed, and Palestinians are facing severe food shortages. The international charity Doctors Without Borders has said its employees in southern Gaza have seen “the complete collapse of health care services in the area, along with the rest of the health care system in Gaza.”

The horrific scenes coming out of Gaza have prompted more calls for peace and negotiations, but the US is not fazed and continues to provide unconditional military support for Israel and vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Gallant said Israel’s war in Gaza would “take time” and suggested that the current phase of the war, which involves constant airstrikes and heavy ground fighting, will last for weeks and that further military action against “pockets of resistance” would continue for months.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi made similar comments over the weekend, saying that the time it will take to achieve Israel’s goals on Gaza “cannot be measured in weeks … and I’m not sure it can be measured in months.” Financial Times recently reported that Israel expects its operations in Gaza to last over a year.

Israeli officials are claiming they’ve killed 7,000 Hamas fighters since October 7, but the number is not confirmed. A report from +972 Magazine revealed that, at least in one case, the Israeli military approved a strike that would kill hundreds of civilians in an attempt to kill one Hamas commander. The report also confirmed that Israel is intentionally targeting civilians to put “civil pressure” on Hamas.