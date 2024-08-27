Israel Says US Has Delivered 50,000 Tons of Military Aid Since Start of Gaza Slaughter

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Israeli Defense Ministry said Monday that the US has delivered over 50,000 tons of weapons and other military equipment since the start of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, demonstrating the Biden administration’s staunch support for the slaughter.

Since October 7, 107 ships and 500 transport planes have brought US military aid shipments to Israel. The Israeli Defense Ministry said the deliveries have included “armored vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment.”

The ministry added that the US support was “crucial for sustaining the IDF’s operational capabilities during the ongoing war.”

Back in April, President Biden signed a bill into law that included $17 billion in additional military aid for Israel on top of the $3.8 billion the country receives each year. The State Department recently approved a series of major arms deals for Israel worth $20 billion, including a new fleet of F-15 fighter jets.

Besides the military aid, the Biden administration has also provided intelligence for operations in Gaza and political support at the UN. The administration has also helped Israel by portraying Hamas as the obstacle to a hostage and ceasefire deal, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been working to sabotage the chances of an agreement.

Over the past 10 months, the US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza has killed at least 40,435 people, including over 16,000 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry’s latest numbers. The ministry’s figures are considered a low estimate since it doesn’t include the estimated 10,000 people who are missing and presumed dead under the rubble. Many more could have died from indirect causes as Israel has shattered Gaza’s infrastructure.