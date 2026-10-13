BREAKING: 🇵🇱🇮🇱 Israel spied on all of Poland using software—allegedly intended for catching criminals—that it had sold to the country

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called the Pegasus spyware scandal a "crime against the state," accusing the previous PiS government of exposing sensitive data on thousands of Polish citizens, including opposition figures and independent prosecutors, to Israeli company NSO Group without oversight.

Tusk said Poland spent over PLN 60 million on the spyware, including PLN 25 million from a fund for crime victims and over PLN 30 million paid to the Israeli supplier.

He said Polish intelligence confirmed that Israeli entities controlled the system, while its contract restricted surveillance of Russian, Belarusian, and North Korean numbers but permitted monitoring of Polish, French, and German citizens.

He called the affair one of Poland’s biggest scandals since the fall of communism and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 12, 2026