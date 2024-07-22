🇵🇸🇮🇱 Israel targeted the home of journalist Mohamed Abu Jaser while he and his family were inside.
Mohamed Abu Jaser was murdered due to Israel's precise targeting of him and his family. pic.twitter.com/BrK8tSfE2a
— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 22, 2024
One thought on “Israel targeted the home of journalist Mohamed Abu Jaser while he and his family were inside. Mohamed Abu Jaser was murdered due to Israel’s precise targeting of him and his family.”
Hell has come to kill, to kill in the cruelest ways. Evil has come to earth. Only The Fighting Good can stop it.
